Left Menu

Punjab's Revolutionary Healthcare: Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna

The Punjab government initiated the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna,' providing free cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family, with ministers leading registration across the state. This ambitious scheme includes over 2,356 treatment packages and aims to improve healthcare accessibility at the grassroots level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:33 IST
Punjab's Revolutionary Healthcare: Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has launched an ambitious health initiative, the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna,' to offer cashless medical treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh per family, aiming to advance healthcare accessibility for all.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal spearheaded the initiative, which has already drawn a massive public response. Ministers actively conducted registration drives across towns and villages, marking a proactive move to expedite healthcare enrolment.

The scheme is unparalleled nationwide due to its lack of income cap for eligibility and includes an array of over 2,356 treatment packages. Notably, the government plans to further enhance healthcare delivery by opening new 'Pind Clinics' and expanding hospital affiliations under the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

 Global
2
Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

 India
3
Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

 Global
4
Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026