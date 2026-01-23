Punjab's Revolutionary Healthcare: Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna

The Punjab government has launched an ambitious health initiative, the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna,' to offer cashless medical treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh per family, aiming to advance healthcare accessibility for all.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal spearheaded the initiative, which has already drawn a massive public response. Ministers actively conducted registration drives across towns and villages, marking a proactive move to expedite healthcare enrolment.

The scheme is unparalleled nationwide due to its lack of income cap for eligibility and includes an array of over 2,356 treatment packages. Notably, the government plans to further enhance healthcare delivery by opening new 'Pind Clinics' and expanding hospital affiliations under the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)