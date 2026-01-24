Groundbreaking Varicella Vaccine: NEXIPOX PLUS® Launch Revolutionizes Indian Healthcare

In a significant advancement for India's immunisation efforts, Novo Medi Sciences has unveiled NEXIPOX PLUS®, an innovative approach to varicella vaccination. This breakthrough product addresses the unique clinical and environmental needs of Indian patients.

The new formulation employs a 2X trehalose-based stabiliser system, replacing traditional gelatin and mannitol, thus enhancing viral stability and reducing allergic reactions. Clinical trials indicated impressive seroconversion rates of 98%, showcasing strong immune protection against varicella.

An endowment for the immunisation ecosystem, this vaccine is designed for affordability and operational reliability, with plans for international expansion. With patented technology in 156 countries, NEXIPOX PLUS® exemplifies Novo Medi Sciences' commitment to global healthcare advancement.

