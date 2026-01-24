Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

The tragic death of a young NEET aspirant in Patna has become a subject of intense scrutiny, with the AIIMS Patna medical board highlighting a lack of crucial documentation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case.

The 18-year-old was discovered unconscious in a girl's hostel and later succumbed at a hospital after being in a coma, triggering allegations of sexual assault by her family.

The case has sparked protests, and while initial findings suggest an overdose of sleeping pills, conflicting post-mortem reports have only deepened the controversy.