Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

The death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant in Patna raises concerns as AIIMS Patna medical board claims lack of crucial documents from the SIT investigating the case. Allegations of sexual assault by the victim's family and conflicting medical reports continue to intensify public protests and scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:01 IST
The tragic death of a young NEET aspirant in Patna has become a subject of intense scrutiny, with the AIIMS Patna medical board highlighting a lack of crucial documentation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case.

The 18-year-old was discovered unconscious in a girl's hostel and later succumbed at a hospital after being in a coma, triggering allegations of sexual assault by her family.

The case has sparked protests, and while initial findings suggest an overdose of sleeping pills, conflicting post-mortem reports have only deepened the controversy.

