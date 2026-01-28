Left Menu

India's Youth Mental Health Crisis: Early Onset Risks and Urgent Solutions

The Indian Psychiatric Society's ANCIPS 2026 conference reveals that 60% of mental disorders in India are diagnosed in individuals under 35. Experts highlight the early onset of mental illnesses like anxiety and depression, urging urgent action through educational programs and destigmatization to address this emerging public health emergency.

India's Youth Mental Health Crisis: Early Onset Risks and Urgent Solutions
  • India

The 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society (ANCIPS 2026) casts a spotlight on India's growing mental health crisis among the youth, revealing that 60% of mental disorders are diagnosed in individuals below 35 years of age.

Experts warn that conditions such as anxiety, ADHD, and depression are manifesting much earlier than previously recognized, often during adolescence or young adulthood. The conference underscores the critical need for early intervention and destigmatization efforts to counteract this trend.

The event calls for mental health integration into primary healthcare, educational settings, and workplace environments, emphasizing that investing in mental health is essential for nurturing the nation's future productivity and social well-being.

