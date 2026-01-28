India's Youth Mental Health Crisis: Early Onset Risks and Urgent Solutions

The 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society (ANCIPS 2026) casts a spotlight on India's growing mental health crisis among the youth, revealing that 60% of mental disorders are diagnosed in individuals below 35 years of age.

Experts warn that conditions such as anxiety, ADHD, and depression are manifesting much earlier than previously recognized, often during adolescence or young adulthood. The conference underscores the critical need for early intervention and destigmatization efforts to counteract this trend.

The event calls for mental health integration into primary healthcare, educational settings, and workplace environments, emphasizing that investing in mental health is essential for nurturing the nation's future productivity and social well-being.

