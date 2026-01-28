Left Menu

Unveiling the Hidden Dangers: Pancreatic Fat and Brain Health

A recent study reveals that the impact of obesity on brain health depends on fat distribution rather than just the amount of fat. Particularly, pancreatic fat and 'skinny fat' types are linked to brain aging and cognitive decline. MRI data from 26,000 UK participants showed new fat distribution patterns affecting neurological health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:59 IST
A groundbreaking study has identified a novel dimension in the relationship between obesity and brain health, focusing on the distribution of body fat rather than its sheer volume. Intriguingly, it's the form of fat storage—particularly in the pancreas and amongst 'skinny fat' individuals—that correlates significantly with accelerated brain aging and cognitive decline.

Previous research has implied a link between obesity, particularly visceral fat, and deteriorating brain health. However, the latest findings, spearheaded by Kai Liu from Xuzhou Medical University, underscore specific risks associated with varying fat storage patterns, suggesting new avenues for medical focus.

The analysis, utilizing data from 26,000 people in the UK Biobank, revealed distinctive patterns such as 'pancreatic-predominant' and 'skinny-fat' profiles, seemingly unnoticed before. These profiles contribute to excessive gray matter shrinkage, hastened brain aging, and an increased likelihood of neurological diseases, affecting both genders.

