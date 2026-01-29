Happiest Diagnostics Achieves NABL Accreditation, Paving Way for Advanced Diagnostics

Happiest Diagnostics, a unit of Happiest Health, has been awarded accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). This achievement, reached within two years of the company's founding, signifies a leap forward in its commitment to strong governance and quality assurance.

The accreditation process aligned with NABL guidelines, allowing seamless integration into the company's operations. Mr. Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, emphasized this milestone's role in expanding into molecular, genomic, and preventive diagnostics, anticipating advancements in medicine over the next decade.

Mr. Davis Karedan, Co-Chairman & COO, stated NABL accreditation enhances patient and clinician trust, ensuring accuracy and reliability in diagnostics. The expansion plan includes a large reference laboratory to triple test offerings and introduce complex diagnostics, reinforcing the company's position in personalized healthcare innovation.

