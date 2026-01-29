Left Menu

Happiest Diagnostics Achieves NABL Accreditation, Paving Way for Advanced Diagnostics

Happiest Diagnostics has received NABL accreditation, highlighting its growth in quality systems within two years of inception. This milestone aids their expansion into molecular and genomic diagnostics, with a focus on preventive, predictive, and personalised healthcare. The organisation plans to build a reference lab to further enhance testing capabilities.

Happiest Diagnostics, a unit of Happiest Health, has been awarded accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). This achievement, reached within two years of the company's founding, signifies a leap forward in its commitment to strong governance and quality assurance.

The accreditation process aligned with NABL guidelines, allowing seamless integration into the company's operations. Mr. Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, emphasized this milestone's role in expanding into molecular, genomic, and preventive diagnostics, anticipating advancements in medicine over the next decade.

Mr. Davis Karedan, Co-Chairman & COO, stated NABL accreditation enhances patient and clinician trust, ensuring accuracy and reliability in diagnostics. The expansion plan includes a large reference laboratory to triple test offerings and introduce complex diagnostics, reinforcing the company's position in personalized healthcare innovation.

