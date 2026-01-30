12 deaths due to medical negligence in Rajasthan in past two years: State govt

A total of 12 people died due to medical negligence in Rajasthan between January 2023 and December 31, 2025, the state government informed the Assembly. Replying to an unstarred question raised by BJP MLA Pratap Singh Singhvi on Thursday, the government said two of these deaths occurred at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, Jaipur, due to the administration of the wrong blood group. According to the reply, Sachin Sharma (23), a road accident victim admitted to the trauma and orthopaedics department of SMS Hospital, died on February 23, 2024, due to alleged medical negligence. Another patient, Chaina Devi (23), who was admitted to the medicine department in May 2025 and was on ventilator support in critical condition, also died after she was administered the wrong blood group. The government said no deaths were reported due to the use of fake or substandard medicines during this period. Following investigations into these cases, 34 doctors and staff members were suspended, dismissed or penalised, the reply said, adding that no compensation has been paid in any of the cases. The government further informed the House that between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2025, 401 inspections of blood centres were conducted. Based on irregularities found, 85 licences were suspended, seven licences were cancelled, and 272 blood centres were issued warnings. Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, 1945, regular inspections of drug sellers are carried out, and medicine samples are lifted for quality testing, it said. During the same period, 69,609 inspections of drug sellers were conducted, resulting in the suspension of 12,043 licences and cancellation of 1,637 licences due to irregularities. The government said 20,770 drug samples were collected for testing and analysis, of which 435 were declared substandard. Action against these cases is currently underway as per the provisions of the Act. In cases of medical negligence, the department conducts immediate high-level inquiries and takes action against those found guilty under the rules, it added.

