WHO says Nipah virus risk low in India with no sign of spread
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 30-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 16:44 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
A World Health Organization official said on Friday that the risk of the spread of the Nipah virus is low, saying that none of the over 190 contacts of the two people infected in India had tested positive or developed symptoms of the disease.
"The risk on a national, regional and global level is considered low," Anais Legand, an official with WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, told a Geneva press briefing. Both of the infected patients are hospitalised and are alive, she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Geneva
- Nipah
- Health Emergencies Programme
- India
- â Anais Legand
- â€Œpositive
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-WHO says Nipah virus risk low in India with no sign of spread
Low risk of Nipah virus spread beyond India, says WHO
What is Nipah virus? And what makes it so deadly?
UPDATE 1-WHO sees low risk of Nipah virus spreading beyond India
Kyrgyzstan bans import of animal products from India amid Nipah scare