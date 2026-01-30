Left Menu

WHO says Nipah virus risk low in India with no sign of spread

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 30-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 16:44 IST
A World Health ‌Organization official said on Friday that the risk ⁠of the spread of the Nipah virus is low, saying ​that none of the ‍over 190 contacts of the two people infected in India had ⁠tested ‌positive ⁠or developed symptoms of the disease.

"The risk ‍on a national, regional ​and global level is considered low," ⁠Anais Legand, an official with ⁠WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, told a Geneva press briefing. ⁠Both of the infected patients are ⁠hospitalised ‌and are alive, she added.

