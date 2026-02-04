Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences Achieves Milestone with USFDA Approval

Zydus Lifesciences has received USFDA approval to market a generic diabetes drug, Dapagliflozin Tablets, in the US. The drug is indicated for improving glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes. Manufactured in Ahmedabad, Dapagliflozin previously recorded annual sales of USD 10,486.9 million in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:50 IST
Zydus Lifesciences has secured a crucial approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, allowing it to market its generic diabetes drug, Dapagliflozin Tablets, in the American market.

This approval applies to Dapagliflozin Tablets available in strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, designed as a supplementary treatment to enhance glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The tablets, set to be produced at Zydus's manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, echo the previous significant market performance, achieving annual sales of USD 10,486.9 million in the US. On the stock exchange, Zydus shares ended marginally higher at Rs 905.00.

