Delhi's Air Quality: A Crisis in the Making

Delhi's January air quality saw elevated levels of nitrogen dioxide and benzene, a known carcinogen, severely breaching safety limits. An independent analysis found that nitrogen dioxide surpassed recommended limits for over 25 days. Despite minor improvements in some areas, the air remains heavily polluted, raising significant health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:57 IST
  • India

An independent study by EnviroCatalysts has revealed alarming levels of pollution in Delhi during January, with nitrogen dioxide and cancer-causing benzene consistently exceeding safe limits. The data shows that several monitoring stations across the city recorded nitrogen dioxide levels above recommended thresholds for more than 25 days.

Benzene, a chemical linked to increased risks of leukemia and other blood cancers, breached World Health Organization guidelines on 24 days, though the exceedance was less than last year's figures. Despite improvements in a few areas, more than 39 percent of the stations reported higher nitrogen dioxide levels compared to the previous year.

Experts attribute the pollution to vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and power plants, with Delhi's transport sector being the largest contributor. Health professionals warn of the pollution's potential to harm the lungs and heart, exacerbate asthma, and increase cardiac and cancer risks, underlining the critical state of Delhi's air quality.

