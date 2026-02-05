Record-Breaking CPR Training Initiative Transforms Jaipur

Jaipur became the epicenter of a groundbreaking public health initiative as over 5,000 individuals gathered at St. Xavier's College for a comprehensive CPR training program.

Organized by resuscitation expert Dr. V.K. Jain, the event featured over 2,000 advanced mannequins used simultaneously in an attempt to set a Guinness World record.

The initiative, marked by the presence of government officials and record holders, emphasized the importance of equipping citizens with life-saving skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)