Record-Breaking CPR Training Initiative Transforms Jaipur

Over 5,000 participants were trained in CPR techniques at St. Xavier's College, Jaipur, in a record-setting event led by Dr. V.K. Jain. The training aimed to boost public health preparedness with thousands practicing under expert guidance, marking a major step towards a CPR-ready nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:39 IST
Jaipur became the epicenter of a groundbreaking public health initiative as over 5,000 individuals gathered at St. Xavier's College for a comprehensive CPR training program.

Organized by resuscitation expert Dr. V.K. Jain, the event featured over 2,000 advanced mannequins used simultaneously in an attempt to set a Guinness World record.

The initiative, marked by the presence of government officials and record holders, emphasized the importance of equipping citizens with life-saving skills.

