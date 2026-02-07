Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Government Over Delays in Health Scheme Payments
Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, criticized the state government for delays in payments under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme, affecting pensioners and government employees needing medicines. He claimed that dues had accumulated to Rs 800 crore, urging immediate resolution to ease beneficiaries' struggles.
- Country:
- India
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a scathing critique of the state government, accusing it of allowing significant delays in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme payments. Gehlot contends that pensioners and government workers face tremendous hardship in obtaining necessary medicines due to these delays.
According to Gehlot, outstanding dues to medicine vendors have surged to approximately Rs 800 crore. Despite rules stipulating payment within 21 days, he alleges files have languished for as long as six months, prompting some pharmacies to halt supplies under the scheme.
In his statement, Gehlot urged the current administration to move past rhetoric and promptly address the backlog to prevent further suffering for beneficiaries. He insisted that criticizing predecessors is easy, but maintaining essential services is a significant challenge that needs prioritization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
