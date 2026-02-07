Left Menu

Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Government Over Delays in Health Scheme Payments

Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, criticized the state government for delays in payments under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme, affecting pensioners and government employees needing medicines. He claimed that dues had accumulated to Rs 800 crore, urging immediate resolution to ease beneficiaries' struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:39 IST
Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Government Over Delays in Health Scheme Payments
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a scathing critique of the state government, accusing it of allowing significant delays in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme payments. Gehlot contends that pensioners and government workers face tremendous hardship in obtaining necessary medicines due to these delays.

According to Gehlot, outstanding dues to medicine vendors have surged to approximately Rs 800 crore. Despite rules stipulating payment within 21 days, he alleges files have languished for as long as six months, prompting some pharmacies to halt supplies under the scheme.

In his statement, Gehlot urged the current administration to move past rhetoric and promptly address the backlog to prevent further suffering for beneficiaries. He insisted that criticizing predecessors is easy, but maintaining essential services is a significant challenge that needs prioritization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rohtak Royals Triumph: Kings of the Kabaddi Champions League

Rohtak Royals Triumph: Kings of the Kabaddi Champions League

 Global
2
Sundar's Comeback: Boost for Indian Squad

Sundar's Comeback: Boost for Indian Squad

 India
3
Maharashtra's New Industrial Leap: Seven Policies to Bridge Growth

Maharashtra's New Industrial Leap: Seven Policies to Bridge Growth

 India
4
Star-Studded Super Bowl Ads Propel GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs into Spotlight

Star-Studded Super Bowl Ads Propel GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs into Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026