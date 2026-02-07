ICMR Embarks on Life-Saving Vaccine Journey Against KFD

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has commenced human clinical trials to develop an enhanced vaccine against Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), as announced by the Union health ministry. KFD poses a significant health threat in the Western Ghats region covering states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra.

The vaccine development was spurred by a request from the Karnataka government. The Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) and ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV) are working collaboratively to create a fully indigenous two-dose adjuvanted inactivated vaccine, administered 28 days apart. Successful animal studies have paved the way for the initiation of phase I human trials, following the green light from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

The health ministry has underlined the Centre's continuous support to state governments in addressing challenging health issues. Future trials will proceed subject to positive outcomes from the ongoing phase I trials, with CDSCO's approval sought for the vaccine's safety and effectiveness.

