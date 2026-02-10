Left Menu

Major Progress in NYC Nurses' Strike as Tentative Agreements Reached

Two-thirds of the striking nurses in New York City have reached preliminary agreements with their employers, potentially concluding the strike. These negotiations involve a 12% salary increase and maintaining benefits. While Montefiore and Mount Sinai reached agreements, NewYork-Presbyterian is still negotiating. Other healthcare strikes persist in California and Hawaii.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 02:32 IST
Major Progress in NYC Nurses' Strike as Tentative Agreements Reached
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, two-thirds of the nurses who initiated a strike at major New York City hospitals are on the verge of ending their protest. This follows the reaching of preliminary agreements with employers, as confirmed by the union on Monday.

The strike, affecting major healthcare systems including Montefiore and Mount Sinai, incited staffing challenges and a state of emergency declared by Governor Kathy Hochul. While the agreements promise a 12% salary boost and preserved benefits, NewYork-Presbyterian nurses are yet to settle.

This labor movement coincides with ongoing nurses' strikes in other states, notably California and Hawaii. These actions signal a wider discontent in the healthcare sector, with more workers adding their voices for improved conditions.

TRENDING

1
Yunus Appeals for 'Yes' Vote in Controversial Bangladesh Referendum

Yunus Appeals for 'Yes' Vote in Controversial Bangladesh Referendum

 Bangladesh
2
Trump Administration Champions Free Speech in Western Democracies

Trump Administration Champions Free Speech in Western Democracies

 Global
3
Conflict in Gaza: Ceasefire at Risk Amid Renewed Tensions

Conflict in Gaza: Ceasefire at Risk Amid Renewed Tensions

 Global
4
Tech Stocks Rebound as Markets Await Key Economic Data

Tech Stocks Rebound as Markets Await Key Economic Data

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026