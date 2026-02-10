Major Progress in NYC Nurses' Strike as Tentative Agreements Reached

In a significant development, two-thirds of the nurses who initiated a strike at major New York City hospitals are on the verge of ending their protest. This follows the reaching of preliminary agreements with employers, as confirmed by the union on Monday.

The strike, affecting major healthcare systems including Montefiore and Mount Sinai, incited staffing challenges and a state of emergency declared by Governor Kathy Hochul. While the agreements promise a 12% salary boost and preserved benefits, NewYork-Presbyterian nurses are yet to settle.

This labor movement coincides with ongoing nurses' strikes in other states, notably California and Hawaii. These actions signal a wider discontent in the healthcare sector, with more workers adding their voices for improved conditions.