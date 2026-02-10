Left Menu

The Illusion of Genetic Perfection: Risks and Realities of Polygenic Embryo Testing

Genetic tests claiming to predict a future child's traits, such as intelligence or height, offer minimal benefits with significant risks. These tests, prevalent in the U.S., lack accurate predictive power and ignore environmental influences. They can lead to ethical dilemmas and parental decision paralysis.

As genetic tests promising to forecast a child's future traits gain traction, prospective parents are left navigating a sea of risks and uncertainties. These tests, particularly prevalent in the United States, purport to predict aspects like intelligence and height, offering little more than minimal advantages.

Experts warn that the predictive power of these tests is hugely overstated, often ignoring crucial environmental factors that significantly influence development. The reliance on polygenic risk scores, drawn from outdated genetic data, further complicates their accuracy and reliability.

Coupled with profound ethical concerns, these tests place immense decision-making burdens on parents, often leading to decision paralysis. Ultimately, the quest for a 'perfect' child overlooks the impact of a nurturing family environment, a far greater determinant of a child's future than genetics alone.

