Crow Death Concerns in Vedasandur: Bird Flu Fears Addressed

Vedasandur residents expressed fears over recent crow deaths, suspecting bird flu. However, a health official reassured the public, noting that the number of deaths was exaggerated. Surveillance has been heightened, and veterinarians are investigating. The Tamil Nadu government issued alerts statewide to monitor potential avian influenza outbreaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dindigul | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:40 IST
Residents in Vedasandur have raised concerns over recent crow deaths in the area, fearing a possible bird flu outbreak. Sources indicate that while the apprehension grows, health officials are urging calm.

A health official clarified that the number of crow deaths is not as high as some media reports have suggested. On February 8, around six to seven crows were found dead. Immediate actions were taken to collect and bury the birds while veterinarians gathered samples for further investigation.

The Tamil Nadu government, having sounded an alert due to crow deaths across the state, is intensifying surveillance measures. The Department of Animal Husbandry has been instructed to keep a vigilant watch for unusual sickness or mortality patterns among local and migratory birds, as well as commercial poultry.

