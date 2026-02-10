Crow Death Concerns in Vedasandur: Bird Flu Fears Addressed
Vedasandur residents expressed fears over recent crow deaths, suspecting bird flu. However, a health official reassured the public, noting that the number of deaths was exaggerated. Surveillance has been heightened, and veterinarians are investigating. The Tamil Nadu government issued alerts statewide to monitor potential avian influenza outbreaks.
- Country:
- India
Residents in Vedasandur have raised concerns over recent crow deaths in the area, fearing a possible bird flu outbreak. Sources indicate that while the apprehension grows, health officials are urging calm.
A health official clarified that the number of crow deaths is not as high as some media reports have suggested. On February 8, around six to seven crows were found dead. Immediate actions were taken to collect and bury the birds while veterinarians gathered samples for further investigation.
The Tamil Nadu government, having sounded an alert due to crow deaths across the state, is intensifying surveillance measures. The Department of Animal Husbandry has been instructed to keep a vigilant watch for unusual sickness or mortality patterns among local and migratory birds, as well as commercial poultry.
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: DMK and Congress Navigating Alliance Challenges in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu in Budget Spotlight: Clash Over Allocations
Trailblazing Meal Scheme Revolutionizes Sanitation Workers' Welfare in Tamil Nadu
Archaeological Digs Await Green Light: Tamil Nadu's Quest for Answers
Tata Group Hails Tamil Nadu as New Automotive Hub with Land Rover Evoque Rollout