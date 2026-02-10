Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Fire in NICU Claims Newborn's Life Amidst Alleged Negligence

A tragic fire incident in a Bithoor nursing home's NICU led to a newborn girl's death. Authorities allege criminal negligence after discovering the facility lacked necessary approvals. Anguished family members protested, accusing staff of delay in informing them about the fire and offering money to settle the issue.

Updated: 10-02-2026 15:12 IST
A catastrophic incident at a Bithoor nursing home resulted in the tragic death of a newborn girl, according to police reports. A fire, allegedly caused by a malfunctioning warmer, erupted in the facility's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), leading to charges of criminal negligence against the establishment's management.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi confirmed that an FIR was lodged on Monday against an unidentified doctor from the Raja Nursing Home, following a preliminary investigation ordered by District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh. The probe revealed that the nursing home was operating the NICU without the necessary health department approvals, a breach of protocol with fatal consequences.

The health department's swift actions saw the hospital's registration revoked, and all medical services halted immediately. Grieving relatives claim the staff delayed informing them of the tragedy, fueling further outrage as they alleged an offer of monetary settlement. In the wake of these events, the NICU has been sealed, and further investigations are underway.

