Probing Premiums: House Committee Targets ACA Insurers

The House Judiciary Committee has issued subpoenas to eight ACA insurers as part of an expanding investigation into potential fraud involving premium subsidies. Representatives from key health insurers have been asked to provide documents by February 23 to help uncover possible misuse of subsidies.

House Judiciary Committee Republicans have subpoenaed eight Affordable Care Act insurers amid a wider investigation into potential fraud involving premium subsidies. Axios reported the significant development on Tuesday, underlining the growing scrutiny around the use of these subsidies.

The subpoenas target major industry players like Elevance, CVS, Centene, GuideWell, Oscar Health, Kaiser Permanente, Health Care Service Corporation, and Blue Shield of California. The initiative is led by Republican House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan. Efforts by Reuters to obtain comments from these companies were unsuccessful, and the committee remained unavailable for immediate feedback.

Chair Jim Jordan has emphasized the importance of the subpoenas, issued on Monday, for acquiring detailed information on subsidized ACA enrollees and discussions on subsidy-related fraud. The insurers are expected to provide the requested documentation by February 23, according to subpoena documents viewed by Axios.

