Mystery of Crow Deaths Sparks Health Concerns in Vedasandur
A recent string of crow deaths in Vedasandur has raised health concerns but officials have assured there is no risk of bird flu. Investigations are ongoing with samples taken to determine the cause. The Tamil Nadu government has increased surveillance to prevent potential avian influenza outbreaks.
- Country:
- India
In Vedasandur, a surge in crow deaths has stirred apprehensions, prompting local health officials to investigate. While initial rumors suggested a large-scale die-off, the reported casualties are less severe, with only a few deaths confirmed.
Authorities have quelled fears about a potential bird flu outbreak, stressing that the situation is under control. A health official reassured the public after a limited number of deaths on February 8, explaining that any concerns of avian influenza are premature.
The Tamil Nadu government, maintaining vigilance, has undertaken heightened surveillance in response. Animal Husbandry officials are monitoring for signs of illness among crows, migratory birds, and poultry, taking preventive steps to avert any possible health threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic School Fatalities Spotlight Infrastructure Crisis in Tamil Nadu
Tata Motors Drives Economic Growth with New Tamil Nadu Plant
NHRC Demands Answers in Tamil Nadu Migrant Worker Assault Case
Enthralling Bull-Taming Festivites and Devotional Ceremonies Enliven Tamil Nadu
Rising Tensions: DMK and Congress Navigating Alliance Challenges in Tamil Nadu