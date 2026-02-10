Left Menu

IHH's 'Catalyst' Initiative Boosts Tech-Enabled Healthcare Innovations

IHH Healthcare, in collaboration with Fortis Healthcare, has launched 'IHH Catalyst', an initiative aimed at advancing technology-driven, patient-centric healthcare solutions in India. This program seeks to transition promising health-tech startups from preliminary stages to clinical validation and scalable implementation, enhancing healthcare innovation and delivery throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IHH Healthcare and its subsidiary Fortis Healthcare have announced 'IHH Catalyst', a new initiative to accelerate the use of patient-focused technological solutions in India's hospital network. This program, initially introduced as the IHH Global Incubator in October last year, is now formalized to support the growth of health-tech and med-tech startups.

The initiative aims to bridge significant gaps in India's healthcare innovation pipeline, moving nascent tech solutions from pilot phases to actual hospital deployments. By anchoring this effort in India with Fortis, IHH Healthcare hopes to enhance patient outcomes and empower clinicians while contributing to the evolution of healthcare delivery across the Asia Pacific region.

'IHH Catalyst' targets innovative startups ready for proof-of-concept and deployment within hospital systems. Fortis Healthcare sees this program as crucial for improving care quality and positioning India as a leader in global healthcare innovation, increasing operational efficiency and accessibility, say healthcare leaders.

