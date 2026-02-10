Tamil Nadu Health Chief Urges Caution Amid Avian Flu Fears

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has issued a warning to the public about the risks of consuming undercooked chicken in light of avian influenza concerns.

The minister emphasized the importance of cooking chicken thoroughly to prevent infections, while clarifying that his advice did not pertain to half-boiled eggs as some reports suggested.

His remarks come amidst rising public anxieties following the discovery of numerous dead crows in Chennai, which have sparked fears of a bird flu outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)