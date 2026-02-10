Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Health Chief Urges Caution Amid Avian Flu Fears

Tamil Nadu's Health Minister Ma Subramanian cautions against consuming undercooked chicken due to avian influenza concerns. He emphasized proper cooking of chicken to prevent infection, clarified misconceptions about half-boiled eggs, and addressed public panic triggered by bird deaths in Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has issued a warning to the public about the risks of consuming undercooked chicken in light of avian influenza concerns.

The minister emphasized the importance of cooking chicken thoroughly to prevent infections, while clarifying that his advice did not pertain to half-boiled eggs as some reports suggested.

His remarks come amidst rising public anxieties following the discovery of numerous dead crows in Chennai, which have sparked fears of a bird flu outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

