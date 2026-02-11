Health Headlines: FDA's Rebuff, Weight Loss Pill Breakthroughs, and Vaccine Woes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has opted not to review Moderna's influenza vaccine application, causing the company's stocks to fall by 8% in after-hours trading. This decision stemmed from Moderna's comparison of its new vaccine candidate to existing standard-dose seasonal flu vaccines.

A mid-stage trial by U.S.-based Kailera Therapeutics, in partnership with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, demonstrated substantial weight loss among patients using their experimental obesity pill. The drug aims to differentiate itself within the GLP-1 treatment class through unique targeting mechanisms.

Australia's CSL Ltd witnessed a significant 81% decline in first-half profits, attributed to weaker vaccine and plasma product sales and unforeseen charges. Following CEO Paul McKenzie's abrupt departure, shares hit an eight-year low, with Gordon Naylor stepping in as interim chief executive.

