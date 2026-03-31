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Global Health Sector Faces Challenges Amid Policy Changes and Strategic Moves

The health sector is seeing significant developments, with drugmakers delaying European launches amid U.S. pricing pressures, Eli Lilly's acquisitions expanding its treatment portfolio, and rising costs in Germany's health insurance system. AI innovations and strategic partnerships are transforming maternal care access and AI-powered drug discovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:36 IST
Global Health Sector Faces Challenges Amid Policy Changes and Strategic Moves
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Drugmakers are holding back European launches due to U.S. pricing policy shifts under Donald Trump's administration, aimed at reducing prescription drug costs for Americans. This approach pressures companies to align their U.S. prices with those in Europe.

The German government's special commission has suggested measures to cap statutory health insurance costs, which are expected to hit a €15.3 billion shortfall next year, amidst broader tax and welfare reform discussions.

Eli Lilly's strategic acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals for $7.8 billion marks its foray into sleep disorder treatments, highlighting a shift from its traditional metabolic treatment focus.

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