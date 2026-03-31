Global Health Sector Faces Challenges Amid Policy Changes and Strategic Moves

Drugmakers are holding back European launches due to U.S. pricing policy shifts under Donald Trump's administration, aimed at reducing prescription drug costs for Americans. This approach pressures companies to align their U.S. prices with those in Europe.

The German government's special commission has suggested measures to cap statutory health insurance costs, which are expected to hit a €15.3 billion shortfall next year, amidst broader tax and welfare reform discussions.

Eli Lilly's strategic acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals for $7.8 billion marks its foray into sleep disorder treatments, highlighting a shift from its traditional metabolic treatment focus.