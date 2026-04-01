Health Sectors Under Pressure: Drug Launch Delays, Merger Moves, and Regulatory Challenges

Drugmakers are increasingly cautious about launching new medicines in Europe, largely due to the U.S. pressure to modify pricing policies under President Trump, although negotiations remain ongoing.

Eli Lilly is strategically moving beyond its metabolic portfolio with a $7.8 billion acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, aiming at pioneering treatments for sleep disorders.

Regulatory affairs are heating up with the FDA potentially lifting restrictions on injectable peptides, while health and environmental groups challenge the EPA's rollback of the mercury rule in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)