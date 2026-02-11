WHO Urges Faster Action as Millions Still Lack Cataract Surgery

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on countries to urgently accelerate access to cataract surgery, warning that millions of people worldwide are still living with preventable blindness despite the availability of one of the most effective and affordable medical procedures.

A new study published in The Lancet Global Health reveals that nearly half of all people suffering from cataract-related blindness still do not have access to the simple surgery that could restore their sight.

Cataract Remains Leading Cause of Avoidable Blindness

Cataract — the clouding of the eye’s lens — affects more than 94 million people globally, causing blurred vision that can progress to blindness if untreated.

Yet cataract surgery, typically a 15-minute procedure, is widely regarded as one of the most cost-effective health interventions, offering immediate and lasting restoration of sight.

“Cataract surgery is one of the most powerful tools we have to restore vision and transform lives,” said Devora Kestel, Acting Director of WHO’s Department of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health.

“When people regain their sight, they regain independence, dignity, and opportunity.”

Global Progress Too Slow to Meet 2030 Target

Over the past two decades, global cataract surgery coverage has increased by about 15 percent, but rising demand driven by ageing populations has outpaced gains.

New modelling predicts coverage will rise by only 8.4 percent during this decade — far below what is needed to meet the World Health Assembly goal of a 30 percent increase by 2030.

WHO says progress must accelerate sharply if avoidable blindness is to be eliminated as a public health challenge.

Africa Faces the Largest Treatment Gap

The study analysed data from 68 country estimates for 2023 and 2024 and found stark regional inequities.

The African Region faces the greatest shortfall, where three in four people who need cataract surgery remain untreated.

Women are also disproportionately affected across all regions, consistently experiencing lower access to surgery than men.

Barriers Include Costs, Workforce Shortages and Awareness

WHO says persistent gaps reflect long-standing structural barriers, including:

Shortages and unequal distribution of trained eye-care professionals

High out-of-pocket costs for patients

Long waiting times

Limited awareness or demand for surgery even where services exist

Rural and geographic access challenges

While ageing is the primary risk factor, cataract development can also be accelerated by:

Prolonged UV-B exposure

Tobacco use

Corticosteroid use

Diabetes

WHO Calls for Integrated Eye Care and Equity-Focused Action

WHO says ending unnecessary cataract blindness is achievable if countries take coordinated action, including:

Integrating vision screening into primary health care

Investing in surgical infrastructure and equipment

Expanding and better distributing the eye-care workforce

Prioritizing women and marginalized communities

Addressing geographic inequities in rural and underserved areas

With sustained commitment, WHO says cataract surgery can shift from being out of reach for millions to becoming universally accessible.

The agency is urging governments, civil society and development partners to build on existing momentum and ensure that preventable blindness is no longer a life sentence for those without access to care.