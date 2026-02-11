Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Boosts Health Budget for Comprehensive Care

The Uttar Pradesh government has significantly raised its health budget for 2026-27, focusing on infrastructure, medical education, and AYUSH sectors. The budget includes increased allocations for health services, medical colleges, and programs such as Janani Shishu Suraksha and Ayushman Bharat, targeting improved healthcare across the state.

In a decisive move to bolster healthcare, the Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a robust budgetary increase for the 2026-27 fiscal year, highlighting its commitment to enhancing health infrastructure and services statewide. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced the Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget, reflecting a 12.2% rise over the previous year.

The Medical, Health and Family Welfare sector has been allocated Rs 37,956 crore, a 15% increase from 2025-26. Key initiatives include the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram for cashless delivery services, expanded child health checks, ongoing Pulse Polio campaign, and Japanese Encephalitis vaccinations.

The government is also emphasizing medical education, proposing new medical colleges, increasing MBBS and postgraduate seats, and investing in mental health programs. A notable Rs 2,867 crore is earmarked for the AYUSH sector to support Ayurvedic, Unani, and Homoeopathic hospitals in the region.

