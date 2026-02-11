Left Menu

Government's Push for Fortified Rice Aims to Combat Micronutrient Deficiency

The government is successfully implementing a programme to mix Fortified Rice Kernels (FRKs) with regular rice to address micronutrient deficiencies. No technical challenges have been reported during this process, which is governed by standards set by FSSAI and rolled out under various national schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:15 IST
Government's Push for Fortified Rice Aims to Combat Micronutrient Deficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced in Parliament on Wednesday that no technical challenges have been encountered in blending Fortified Rice Kernels (FRKs) with regular rice during the milling stage. This initiative aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies such as anaemia by using a 1:100 mixing ratio of FRKs to regular rice.

The fortified rice programme is being executed nationwide in phases, supported by schemes like the National Food Security Act, Integrated Child Development Services, and PM POSHAN. FRKs are made from rice flour enriched with iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12 and are blended with conventional rice to enhance nutritional value.

Quality assurance measures are in place, with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India providing standards for fortified products. Testing is carried out in FSSAI-empanelled and NABL-accredited laboratories to ensure consistency and safety nationwide. The FSSAI has approved numerous labs for this purpose, expanding its capacity to validate nutrient content effectively.

TRENDING

1
Trade Deal Sparks Protest: Indian Farmers Rally Against U.S. Import Policies

Trade Deal Sparks Protest: Indian Farmers Rally Against U.S. Import Policies

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Faces Spin Challenge Amid Hasaranga Injury

Sri Lanka Faces Spin Challenge Amid Hasaranga Injury

 Global
3
Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

 Global
4
Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026