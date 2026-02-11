Government's Push for Fortified Rice Aims to Combat Micronutrient Deficiency

The government announced in Parliament on Wednesday that no technical challenges have been encountered in blending Fortified Rice Kernels (FRKs) with regular rice during the milling stage. This initiative aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies such as anaemia by using a 1:100 mixing ratio of FRKs to regular rice.

The fortified rice programme is being executed nationwide in phases, supported by schemes like the National Food Security Act, Integrated Child Development Services, and PM POSHAN. FRKs are made from rice flour enriched with iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12 and are blended with conventional rice to enhance nutritional value.

Quality assurance measures are in place, with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India providing standards for fortified products. Testing is carried out in FSSAI-empanelled and NABL-accredited laboratories to ensure consistency and safety nationwide. The FSSAI has approved numerous labs for this purpose, expanding its capacity to validate nutrient content effectively.