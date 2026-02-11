Left Menu

PDP MLA Parra Raises Alarms on Healthcare Delays in Kashmir Valley

PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra highlighted concerns over delayed AIIMS completion in Kashmir, pointing out issues in healthcare infrastructure, private clinics' registration, and reservation policies. He emphasized the urgent need for improvement in crucial sectors affecting human development and called for government intervention and monitoring to resolve these problems.

During a heated assembly session, PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra voiced serious concerns regarding the healthcare infrastructure in the Kashmir Valley. He stressed the urgency in completing the AIIMS project in Awantipora, which has remained stagnant at 70% completion for a year, leading to escalating costs.

Parra highlighted the chronic patient overflow at the district hospital in Pulwama and the pressing need for MRI facilities. He urged immediate government intervention to expedite pending projects and address the shortage of resources, saying these improvements were vital for the healthcare system.

Alongside healthcare, Parra flagged a significant imbalance in Jammu and Kashmir's reservation policy, affecting education and employment opportunities. He called on the government to suspend certain orders until a comprehensive report resolves the disparities and calms public concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

