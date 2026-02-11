PDP MLA Parra Raises Alarms on Healthcare Delays in Kashmir Valley

During a heated assembly session, PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra voiced serious concerns regarding the healthcare infrastructure in the Kashmir Valley. He stressed the urgency in completing the AIIMS project in Awantipora, which has remained stagnant at 70% completion for a year, leading to escalating costs.

Parra highlighted the chronic patient overflow at the district hospital in Pulwama and the pressing need for MRI facilities. He urged immediate government intervention to expedite pending projects and address the shortage of resources, saying these improvements were vital for the healthcare system.

Alongside healthcare, Parra flagged a significant imbalance in Jammu and Kashmir's reservation policy, affecting education and employment opportunities. He called on the government to suspend certain orders until a comprehensive report resolves the disparities and calms public concern.

