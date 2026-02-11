Left Menu

Moderna's Vaccine Setback: FDA's Decision Ripple Effects

Moderna's shares drop over 10% following the FDA's decision to decline reviewing its experimental flu vaccine. Changes in U.S. vaccine policy have impacted public health and stalled Moderna's mRNA platform ambitions. The decision threatens the company's financial goals and the future of mRNA treatments.

Updated: 11-02-2026 20:15 IST
Moderna's Vaccine Setback: FDA's Decision Ripple Effects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moderna's stock took a significant hit, falling over 10% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided not to review the company's experimental influenza vaccine application. This move reflects broader shifts in U.S. vaccine policy led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., raising public health concerns.

The FDA's decision is a setback for Moderna, which aims to leverage its mRNA technology beyond COVID-19 vaccines. Former CDC director Dr. Demetre Daskalakis expressed concern about the potential long-term impact on respiratory virus solutions. The Health and Human Services' recent cuts to mRNA projects add further challenges.

As Moderna navigates these hurdles, industry analysts highlight the pressure this decision puts on the company's financial strategies, particularly its reliance on seasonal vaccines. While the flu vaccine is under review in Europe, Canada, and Australia, U.S. commercialization remains uncertain, affecting projected revenues for 2028.

