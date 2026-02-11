Moderna's Vaccine Setback: FDA's Decision Ripple Effects

Moderna's stock took a significant hit, falling over 10% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided not to review the company's experimental influenza vaccine application. This move reflects broader shifts in U.S. vaccine policy led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., raising public health concerns.

The FDA's decision is a setback for Moderna, which aims to leverage its mRNA technology beyond COVID-19 vaccines. Former CDC director Dr. Demetre Daskalakis expressed concern about the potential long-term impact on respiratory virus solutions. The Health and Human Services' recent cuts to mRNA projects add further challenges.

As Moderna navigates these hurdles, industry analysts highlight the pressure this decision puts on the company's financial strategies, particularly its reliance on seasonal vaccines. While the flu vaccine is under review in Europe, Canada, and Australia, U.S. commercialization remains uncertain, affecting projected revenues for 2028.