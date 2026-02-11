Left Menu

Haryana Boosts Healthcare with Rs 2.39 Crore Medical Equipment Procurement

The Haryana government has sanctioned Rs 2.39 crore for medical equipment to enhance healthcare facilities. The infrastructure upgrades focus on civil hospitals and neonatal care units, with a two-year rate contract for maintenance. Key purchases include slit lamps for eye care and radiant warmers for newborn care.

In a move to bolster healthcare infrastructure, the Haryana government has approved the procurement of critical medical equipment valued at Rs 2.39 crore. This initiative aims to enhance patient care across the state's civil hospitals and neonatal units.

The decision was reached during a meeting chaired by Dr. Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department. A two-year rate contract has been established, ensuring both procurement and maintenance of the equipment to assure its optimal functionality.

A major focus will be on ophthalmology and neonatal care. The state intends to install 25 slit lamps, worth approximately Rs 74 lakh, to improve eye care services. Additionally, 140 radiant warmers, costing about Rs 82 lakh, will be introduced in neonatal units to maintain the body temperature of newborns, reducing health risks.

