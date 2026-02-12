Left Menu

Goa CM reviews health dept; calls for critical care expansion, manpower boost

Sawant said the government remains committed to ensuring accessible, efficient and quality healthcare services for every citizen of Goa. He said the focus is on upgrading infrastructure, filling critical vacancies and improving emergency and specialised care across all districts of Goa.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed officials to expedite measures aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery across the coastal state. During a review meeting of the Health Department on Wednesday, which was also attended by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, the CM pushed for critical care expansion and adequate staffing, said officials. Key decisions were taken to enhance critical care capacity and upgrade Emergency and Trauma Centres in various government health facilities. The government also decided to hire additional medical officers, nurses, multi-tasking staff and technicians to address manpower shortages, a senior government official said. To further strengthen emergency response, the government will appoint casualty medical officers, while sub-district hospitals will be reinforced by filling existing gaps in manpower and infrastructure, the official added. Senior officials have been directed to conduct site visits to facilitate immediate infrastructure upgrades wherever required, he said. The CM announced that the Sub-District Hospital at Sanguem (Kushavati District) will be inaugurated soon. A dialysis unit will be set up in the new facility at Sanguem to enhance specialised care in the region. In addition, new ambulances will be inducted into the healthcare system to improve patient transport services. The government has also decided to provide office vehicles and essential equipment to medical officers to ensure efficient functioning, the official said. Sawant said the government remains committed to ensuring accessible, efficient and quality healthcare services for every citizen of Goa. He said the focus is on upgrading infrastructure, filling critical vacancies and improving emergency and specialised care across all districts of Goa.

