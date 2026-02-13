IIT Bombay Study: Excessive Mucus as a Respiratory Hazard

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have uncovered that excessive mucus build-up in the lungs, triggered by high pollution levels, can diminish the lungs' natural defenses. This exacerbates respiratory issues and increases susceptibility to allergy attacks, posing a significant health threat for city residents.

The study, led by Swarnaditya Hazra and Professor Jason R Picardo, highlights that as mucus volume grows, it unexpectedly forms narrow 'humps' instead of a protective layer, resulting in exposed airway walls. These gaps leave individuals vulnerable to fine soot particles, common in urban environments, which can penetrate deeply and provoke asthma attacks.

Further investigation is necessary to link fluid mechanics to cellular responses. The research offers potential insights into designing targeted drug therapies to mitigate rapid-onset asthma. Understanding mucus hump formations could revolutionize treatment, improving health outcomes for those in high-pollution areas.

