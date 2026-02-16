Miracle in Delhi: Newborn Overcomes Rare Brain Condition

In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, have successfully treated a five-day-old infant diagnosed with congenital hydrocephalus. This rare neurological condition involves abnormal fluid accumulation in the brain and was detected during the last trimester of pregnancy.

The foresight provided by an early fetal MRI enabled the medical team to plan and initiate treatment immediately after the baby's birth, thus preventing possible neurological damage, according to a hospital statement. The infant was carefully monitored in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) where surgeons implemented a programmable ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt to alleviate intracranial pressure.

Dr Anurag Saxena, the Cluster Head of Neurosurgery for Delhi NCR, emphasized the urgency and complexity of addressing congenital hydrocephalus. Successful early intervention by the multidisciplinary team, including Dr Meenu Grewal, Dr Tejasvi Singh, and Dr Ankit Kaura, led to the infant's stable recovery without post-operative complications, underscoring the importance of early diagnosis.

(With inputs from agencies.)