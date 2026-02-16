Left Menu

Miracle in Delhi: Newborn Overcomes Rare Brain Condition

Doctors at Manipal Hospital in Delhi successfully treated a five-day-old infant diagnosed with congenital hydrocephalus, a rare brain condition. The early detection during pregnancy allowed immediate intervention post-birth. A multidisciplinary team performed a VP shunt surgery to prevent potential neurological damage, resulting in a smooth and stable recovery for the infant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:58 IST
Miracle in Delhi: Newborn Overcomes Rare Brain Condition
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, have successfully treated a five-day-old infant diagnosed with congenital hydrocephalus. This rare neurological condition involves abnormal fluid accumulation in the brain and was detected during the last trimester of pregnancy.

The foresight provided by an early fetal MRI enabled the medical team to plan and initiate treatment immediately after the baby's birth, thus preventing possible neurological damage, according to a hospital statement. The infant was carefully monitored in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) where surgeons implemented a programmable ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt to alleviate intracranial pressure.

Dr Anurag Saxena, the Cluster Head of Neurosurgery for Delhi NCR, emphasized the urgency and complexity of addressing congenital hydrocephalus. Successful early intervention by the multidisciplinary team, including Dr Meenu Grewal, Dr Tejasvi Singh, and Dr Ankit Kaura, led to the infant's stable recovery without post-operative complications, underscoring the importance of early diagnosis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Ass...

 India
2
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global
3
Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operation

Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operatio...

 India
4
Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026