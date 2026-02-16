India's AI-Powered Leap: From Delhi to Antarctica
Union minister Jitendra Singh demonstrated India's indigenously developed tele-robotic ultrasonography system, successfully linking AIIMS Delhi with Maitri Research Station in Antarctica. Developed by AIIMS and IIT Delhi, the system expands specialist healthcare access beyond geographical barriers, potentially transforming healthcare delivery in remote and extreme locations.
In a remarkable showcase of India's advancements in AI-driven healthcare, Union Minister Jitendra Singh observed a live demonstration of an indigenously developed tele-robotic ultrasonography system. This breakthrough technology seamlessly linked AIIMS Delhi with Maitri Research Station in Antarctica, highlighting India's growing prowess in combining artificial intelligence and real-time medical expertise.
The innovative system, jointly developed by AIIMS and IIT Delhi and supported by the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, allowed a doctor in Delhi to conduct a real-time ultrasound on a volunteer over 12,000 kilometers away. It features a robotic arm with an ultrasound probe that mimics precise hand movements, ensuring diagnostically reliable imaging with minimal delay.
By enabling critical medical decisions in remote and extreme environments, the technology addresses logistical and financial challenges associated with evacuation. Its potential extends to disaster zones, rural healthcare centers, and mobile units, embodying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of integrating scientific governance to enhance national healthcare reach and accessibility.
