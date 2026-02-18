Contentious Guinea-Bissau Vaccine Trial Halted Amid Ethical Concerns

Guinea-Bissau's foreign minister announced the suspension of a controversial hepatitis B vaccine study funded by the Trump administration due to ethical concerns. The trial aimed to explore potential side effects, including autism, but drew criticism from scientists and international health bodies.

The decision followed backlash over the study's design, which included opposition from World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus. Critics argued that the study could unjustly promote debunked theories about vaccines and autism.

Despite being halted, researchers from the Bandim Health Project defend the study's scientific merit, stressing the need for unbiased vaccine research. The political interference highlights broader implications for global health funding and vaccine confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)