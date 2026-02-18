Left Menu

Contentious Guinea-Bissau Vaccine Trial Halted Amid Ethical Concerns

Guinea-Bissau has halted a controversial U.S.-funded hepatitis B vaccine study, which drew criticism for ethical concerns and links to debunked autism theories. The study aimed to examine side effects including autism in newborns, prompting concerns from scientists and U.S. senators. The debate reveals political tensions affecting public health research.

Guinea-Bissau's foreign minister announced the suspension of a controversial hepatitis B vaccine study funded by the Trump administration due to ethical concerns. The trial aimed to explore potential side effects, including autism, but drew criticism from scientists and international health bodies.

The decision followed backlash over the study's design, which included opposition from World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus. Critics argued that the study could unjustly promote debunked theories about vaccines and autism.

Despite being halted, researchers from the Bandim Health Project defend the study's scientific merit, stressing the need for unbiased vaccine research. The political interference highlights broader implications for global health funding and vaccine confidence.

