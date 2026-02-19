Groundbreaking Brachytherapy Saves Iraqi Man’s Vision

An Iraqi man diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer underwent a cutting-edge treatment at Delhi's Max Super Speciality Hospital, according to an official statement released Thursday. The man, aged 41, received plaque brachytherapy for choroidal melanoma—a potentially life-threatening condition affecting the pigmented layer inside the eye.

Doctors revealed that the patient suffered from gradual vision loss in his right eye over a six-month period before further tests detected a tumor measuring 9.5 x 13.5 mm. The cancer was found to be contained within the eye, prompting a multidisciplinary evaluation by the hospital's team of specialists. A decision was made to employ plaque brachytherapy, which involves placing a small radioactive device temporarily on the outer wall of the eye to deliver targeted radiation to the tumor.

The procedure was conducted using a Ruthenium-106 plaque developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. Led by Dr. Anita Sethi, principal director and head of ophthalmology at the hospital, the treatment successfully preserved the patient's eye. The hospital added that they are among the few centers in the country equipped to offer this advanced therapy.

