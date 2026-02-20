Left Menu

Climbing Tragedy in Austria: Guilty Verdict in High-Altitude Manslaughter Case

An Austrian court found a 37-year-old amateur mountaineer guilty of manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, who succumbed to cold near Austria's highest summit. The case is notable as climbing accident prosecutions are rare. The man received a suspended sentence and a fine for gross negligence.

In a rare legal decision stemming from a climbing accident, a 37-year-old amateur mountaineer in Austria has been found guilty of manslaughter following the death of his girlfriend near the country's highest summit. She succumbed to the cold after delays in their climbing schedule left her exposed overnight.

The court in Innsbruck issued a five-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of 9,400 euros to the defendant for gross negligence. The verdict has sparked discussion about legal responsibility in high-altitude environments, where climbers typically understand and accept inherent risks.

The court found that the defendant, Thomas P., failed to properly protect his girlfriend Kerstin G. from severe conditions before seeking help. Despite contacting the mountain police, the emergency was not clearly communicated, and his phone remained in airplane mode, preventing further contact. Thomas P., who was not found guilty by the judge, expressed deep remorse in court.

