Eris Lifesciences partners Natco to commercialise semaglutide

The collaboration builds on both companies complementary strengths Eriss robust commercial and diabetes franchise presence, and Natcos manufacturing and regulatory prowess in complex formulations. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to strengthening our diabetes franchise with innovative and high-impact therapies, Eris Lifesciences Chairman and MD Amit Bakshi said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 11:17 IST
Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has partnered with Natco Pharma for the commercialisation of semaglutide in India. Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, has emerged globally as a transformative therapy in the management of Type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management driven by robust clinical outcomes in glycemic control and weight reduction. The collaboration builds on both companies' complementary strengths: Eris's robust commercial and diabetes franchise presence, and Natco's manufacturing and regulatory prowess in complex formulations. ''Semaglutide represents one of the most significant therapeutic advances in metabolic care in recent years. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to strengthening our diabetes franchise with innovative and high-impact therapies,'' Eris Lifesciences Chairman and MD Amit Bakshi said in a statement. With Eris's strong commercial infrastructure and deep engagement in chronic therapies, the company is well-positioned to drive rapid adoption and enhance patient access in India, he added. He further stated that Eris has been proactively preparing its commercial strategy to participate meaningfully in the GLP-1 opportunity and views this partnership as a long-term value driver for the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

