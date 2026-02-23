Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's CagriSema Underperforms: A Blow to Obesity Drug Market Dominance

Novo Nordisk's shares plummeted after its obesity drug CagriSema underperformed in a trial against Eli Lilly's tirzepatide. This setback may hinder sales and market share recovery efforts in the obesity drug market. The news comes as competition intensifies, affecting Novo's valuation significantly.

Updated: 23-02-2026 17:15 IST
Novo Nordisk faced a significant dip in its market value on Monday as shares dropped over 15% following disappointing trial results of its obesity treatment, CagriSema. The new drug did not measure up to Eli Lilly's tirzepatide, precipitating a potential sales and market share drawback.

Once a $600 billion giant, Novo Nordisk's latest valuation has plunged by approximately $400 billion, reversing gains made since the launch of its top-performing drug, Wegovy. By mid-morning, the shares hit lows not seen since June 2021, when Wegovy was first introduced to the market.

The disappointing trial outcome drew concern from J.P. Morgan analysts, who cited it as a critical setback in Novo's strategic positioning within the burgeoning obesity drug market. With increased competition for effective weight-loss treatments, Novo's future market share is uncertain, mirroring regional pharmaceutical trends with Zealand Pharma and Eli Lilly.

