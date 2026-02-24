Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gains Approval for Generic Antifungal Solution
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received FDA approval to market a generic version of an antifungal medication, Efinaconazole Topical Solution. This approval allows them to compete in a market estimated at USD 500 million. Despite the announcement, Alembic's shares saw a decrease on the BSE.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced it has secured US FDA approval to market a generic antifungal drug, Efinaconazole Topical Solution.
The drug is approved for treating toenail onychomycosis caused by specific fungi and is therapeutically equivalent to Jublia Topical Solution.
The approval positions Alembic in a lucrative USD 500 million market, but its shares decreased slightly on the BSE.
