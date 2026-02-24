Left Menu

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gains Approval for Generic Antifungal Solution

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received FDA approval to market a generic version of an antifungal medication, Efinaconazole Topical Solution. This approval allows them to compete in a market estimated at USD 500 million. Despite the announcement, Alembic's shares saw a decrease on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:27 IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gains Approval for Generic Antifungal Solution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced it has secured US FDA approval to market a generic antifungal drug, Efinaconazole Topical Solution.

The drug is approved for treating toenail onychomycosis caused by specific fungi and is therapeutically equivalent to Jublia Topical Solution.

The approval positions Alembic in a lucrative USD 500 million market, but its shares decreased slightly on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

 Russia
2
Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

 Global
3
The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

 Global
4
Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026