Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gains Approval for Generic Antifungal Solution

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced it has secured US FDA approval to market a generic antifungal drug, Efinaconazole Topical Solution.

The drug is approved for treating toenail onychomycosis caused by specific fungi and is therapeutically equivalent to Jublia Topical Solution.

The approval positions Alembic in a lucrative USD 500 million market, but its shares decreased slightly on the BSE.

