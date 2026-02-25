Left Menu

Deadly Milk Scandal: Unveiling the East Godavari Crisis

An adulterated milk case in East Godavari has resulted in five deaths and multiple hospitalizations. Authorities suspect toxic exposure and have halted milk supply from a private dairy. Investigations are ongoing with extensive sampling and forensic analysis, while emergency medical responses are in place to address the crisis.

Rajamahendravaram | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:53 IST
In a chilling dairy debacle, East Godavari has witnessed five fatalities with 15 others in critical care due to suspected milk adulteration. Victims, including a 76-year-old woman from Gandhipuram, exhibited severe renal complications, prompting swift medical intervention. Emergency response efforts have been significantly heightened to curb further tragedy.

Authorities have stopped milk distribution from a private dairy in Narasapuram following clear epidemiological links to the crisis. Extensive forensic and epidemiological investigations are underway, involving the collection of diverse samples for comprehensive toxicological examination. Medical camps operate round-the-clock in affected areas, highlighting a robust health response.

The suspected vendor is in custody, with the implicated dairy sealed amidst growing scrutiny. The convergence of health, forensic, and food safety experts underscores the multidimensional approach adopted to unravel this hazardous episode. The evolving investigation aims to prevent recurrence and shield public health from similar threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

