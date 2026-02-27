Meghalaya's Battle Against Meningococcal Infection: Stay Alert!

The Meghalaya government has sounded the alarm with a health advisory following reports of suspected meningococcal infection cases at an Army training center. Officials moved swiftly after two Agniveer trainees succumbed to the disease, leading to isolation of contacts and fumigation of affected areas.

The Health and Family Welfare Department highlighted intensified monitoring in communities with potential for higher transmission risk but assured the public there is no need to panic. A coordinated investigation by the District and State Surveillance Units is underway, undertaking thorough case studies and bolstering surveillance efforts.

Officials urge the public to practice precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining respiratory hygiene, and avoiding crowded spaces, while advising prompt medical attention for symptoms. Authorities stress that these measures are crucial to prevent outbreak escalation and maintain control of the situation.