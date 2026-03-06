Left Menu

Fortis Hospital Celebrates 35 Years of Transformative Healthcare

Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road celebrated its 35th anniversary, highlighting its commitment to providing transformative and high-quality healthcare. The milestone event featured inspiring stories, recognitions, and the launch of new community initiatives aimed at promoting preventive health. Distinguished guests, including Health Minister Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, attended the celebration.

Updated: 06-03-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:29 IST
Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road marked a significant milestone by celebrating 35 years of pioneering healthcare service at The Chancery Pavilion Hotel in Bengaluru. With over 300 attendees, the event showcased the hospital's evolving journey from a cardiac center to a modern multi-specialty institution, emphasizing patient-centric care and high-quality healthcare outcomes.

The celebration was attended by Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka's Health Minister, who praised the hospital's enduring contribution to Bengaluru's healthcare landscape. Reflecting on the theme '35 Years: Pioneering Care, Transforming Lives,' Fortis honored doctors and staff who have played a pivotal role in building a legacy of trust and excellence.

As part of the anniversary, Fortis announced several community initiatives, including a marathon to train individuals in CPR and BLS, discounted health check packages, and free health camps and check-ups. These efforts aim to empower communities with preventive healthcare skills and further strengthen the hospital's impact beyond its premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

