Pioneering Remote Robotic Surgery Connects London and Gibraltar

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, Indian-origin surgeon Professor Prokar Dasgupta conducted the UK's first remote robotic surgeries on patients located over 2,400 km away in Gibraltar. Operating from The London Clinic, Dasgupta completed his first procedure, a prostatectomy, on a 52-year-old patient.

This pioneering effort, facilitated by The London Clinic and Gibraltar Health Authority, underscores the responsible use of artificial intelligence and remote technology in healthcare. With the potential to transform patient care globally, the procedures highlight cost-effective, efficient surgery solutions without the need for patient travel.

The success of this remote operation is anticipated to pave the way for broader applications in gynaecological, colorectal, and upper gastrointestinal conditions, aligning with the NHS's vision for expanding telesurgery networks. This landmark is a testament to international collaboration and medical advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)