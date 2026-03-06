Revolutionary Robotic Surgery Launches in Himachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art robotic surgery facility at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Nerchowk. With an investment of Rs 28.44 crore, this initiative places Nerchowk among the top medical institutions in the state offering advanced robotic surgery.

The facility marks a significant stride in medical advancement for Himachal Pradesh, joining Atal Super Speciality Hospital in Shimla and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda as pioneers of robotic surgery in the region. Plans are also underway to introduce similar facilities at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla and Hamirpur Medical College.

In parallel, a new cardiology department is being established at Nerchowk Medical College. Chief Minister Sukhu also announced strategic initiatives to launch postgraduate courses across all departments and increase senior residency posts to enhance medical education and services. Despite budgetary constraints, the government is committed to investing in cutting-edge medical technology to improve healthcare within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)