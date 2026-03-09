Left Menu

Kerala Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Strike for Fair Wages

Nurses in Kerala, under the United Nurses Association, have initiated a statewide strike, demanding an increase in basic salaries to Rs 40,000 per month in private hospitals. This strike has disrupted hospital operations as many nurses abstained from work. Negotiations are taking place in several hospitals.

In a significant development in Kerala, nurses belonging to the United Nurses Association have launched a statewide strike, demanding that their basic salaries in private hospitals be raised to Rs 40,000 per month. This move has already had a notable impact on the operations of various private hospitals, as numerous nurses have chosen to abstain from work, in unity with the cause.

While some private hospitals have managed to continue functioning with personnel not affiliated with the United Nurses Association, tensions have flared across locations such as Kochi and Kozhikode. Reports indicate that disciplinary actions against striking nurses have led to disputes within the hospitals.

Jasminsha, the president of the association, stressed that the strike would persist until their demands are met, specifically insisting that the salary hike be implemented by April 1. Currently, discussions are ongoing with small and medium-sized hospitals, with 343 of the 490 hospitals agreeing to engage in talks or accept the salary hike. He also mentioned that a prior suspension of nurses in Kozhikode has been rescinded.

