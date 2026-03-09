Ensuring Excellence: Quality in J&K Medical Supplies

Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakeena Itoo stressed the importance of stringent quality checks in medical supply procurement during a review meeting in Srinagar. She warned against any compromise on quality or transparency, emphasizing its impact on patient safety and public healthcare credibility.

Itoo highlighted the crucial role of the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) in healthcare delivery. She instructed stricter quality control protocols at every stage, from procurement to distribution, to ensure only safe and standard-compliant supplies reach government hospitals.

The minister emphasized the need for regular quality audits and strict vendor scrutiny. She also directed prompt action against vendors delaying essential supplies, reaffirming the administration's commitment to improving healthcare services and accessibility under Omar Abdullah's leadership.

