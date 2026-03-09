Left Menu

Ensuring Excellence: Quality in J&K Medical Supplies

Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakeena Itoo called for stringent quality checks in the procurement and supply of medical supplies in the Union Territory. She emphasized the need for accountability and high standards, warning against any negligence in quality verification and highlighting the government's health service priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:40 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakeena Itoo stressed the importance of stringent quality checks in medical supply procurement during a review meeting in Srinagar. She warned against any compromise on quality or transparency, emphasizing its impact on patient safety and public healthcare credibility.

Itoo highlighted the crucial role of the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) in healthcare delivery. She instructed stricter quality control protocols at every stage, from procurement to distribution, to ensure only safe and standard-compliant supplies reach government hospitals.

The minister emphasized the need for regular quality audits and strict vendor scrutiny. She also directed prompt action against vendors delaying essential supplies, reaffirming the administration's commitment to improving healthcare services and accessibility under Omar Abdullah's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

