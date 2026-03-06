Post-Festival Cleanup Controversy: Allegations and Accountability Amid Attukal Pongala

Minister V Sivankutty announced a probe into the post-festival cleaning operations following the Attukal Pongala, as reports suggested delays in waste removal in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, the BJP Thiruvananthapuram Mayor, V V Rajesh, accused the minister of political maneuvering due to pressure from the CPI(M), defending the Corporation's performance.

Sivankutty stressed the importance of prompt cleaning for public health and traffic flow, while Rajesh highlighted the BJP-led corporation's effective management of responsibilities, noting prior ministerial approval of their work.

(With inputs from agencies.)