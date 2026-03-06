Post-Festival Cleanup Controversy: Allegations and Accountability Amid Attukal Pongala
Minister V Sivankutty has called for an investigation into potential lapses in post-festival cleanup operations following the Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram. BJP leader V V Rajesh claims political motives behind allegations and defends the Corporation's efforts, emphasizing their effectiveness in managing post-festival sanitation.
Minister V Sivankutty announced a probe into the post-festival cleaning operations following the Attukal Pongala, as reports suggested delays in waste removal in Thiruvananthapuram.
However, the BJP Thiruvananthapuram Mayor, V V Rajesh, accused the minister of political maneuvering due to pressure from the CPI(M), defending the Corporation's performance.
Sivankutty stressed the importance of prompt cleaning for public health and traffic flow, while Rajesh highlighted the BJP-led corporation's effective management of responsibilities, noting prior ministerial approval of their work.
