Gaza's Healthcare Crisis: Medical Supplies Critically Low

The World Health Organization reported on Friday that Gaza is facing a severe shortage of medical supplies, even after Israel reopened a significant crossing. Critical items, including gauze and needles, have run out, according to WHO regional director Hanan Balkhy, who referenced information from Gaza's Health Ministry.

She highlighted the alarming scarcity of essential medicines, trauma supplies, and surgical consumables, compounded by fuel shortages that are limiting hospital operations. The situation remains dire, with humanitarian supplies unable to meet the demand. The Israeli military reopened the Kerem Shalom border crossing to allow humanitarian aid entry, yet the Rafah crossing to Egypt stays closed, suspending medical evacuations.

Only a third of the needed daily truck traffic is entering Gaza, with around 200 out of 600 trucks delivering aid, Balkhy noted. She urged for more fuel entry to maintain hospital functions, as half of Gaza's 36 hospitals remain shut post-war, and the open ones struggle to maintain critical services like surgery, dialysis, and intensive care.