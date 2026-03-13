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Cutting-Edge Developments: Healthcare Advancements and Corporate Moves

The health sector sees notable events: Regenxbio's gene therapy shows promise for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Eli Lilly invests $3 billion in China for diabetes treatment, and China approves a brain-computer interface device. CVS' Aetna settles Medicare fraud allegations, while AI enters healthcare billing. In addition, Bayer seeks legal shielding from pesticide lawsuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:32 IST
Cutting-Edge Developments: Healthcare Advancements and Corporate Moves
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The health industry witnessed significant advancements and strategic investments this week. Regenxbio announced promising improvements in muscle function for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy through their experimental gene therapy, RGX-202. This development highlights the potential for innovative treatments in genetic disorders.

Additionally, Eli Lilly is making a substantial financial commitment in China, with a $3 billion investment aimed at boosting production capacity for its diabetes and obesity treatment, orforglipron. This move underscores the growing focus of major pharmaceutical companies on expanding their presence in global markets, particularly in China.

In an unprecedented move, China's approval of a brain-computer interface device marks a groundbreaking step in medical technology. The device aims to restore hand-movement ability for individuals with paralysis, underscoring the potential for BCIs to revolutionize treatment for neurological disorders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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