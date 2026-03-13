Cutting-Edge Developments: Healthcare Advancements and Corporate Moves

The health industry witnessed significant advancements and strategic investments this week. Regenxbio announced promising improvements in muscle function for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy through their experimental gene therapy, RGX-202. This development highlights the potential for innovative treatments in genetic disorders.

Additionally, Eli Lilly is making a substantial financial commitment in China, with a $3 billion investment aimed at boosting production capacity for its diabetes and obesity treatment, orforglipron. This move underscores the growing focus of major pharmaceutical companies on expanding their presence in global markets, particularly in China.

In an unprecedented move, China's approval of a brain-computer interface device marks a groundbreaking step in medical technology. The device aims to restore hand-movement ability for individuals with paralysis, underscoring the potential for BCIs to revolutionize treatment for neurological disorders.

(With inputs from agencies.)